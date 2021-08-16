Spirit Airlines says operational meltdown cost it about $50 million, cuts third quarter schedule

Passengers wait in line at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter at Orlando International Airport on the sixth day the airline has cancelled hundreds of flights.

Spirit Airlines said Monday that its recent massive flight disruptions due to staffing shortages, bad weather and technical problems cost it about $50 million in revenue.

The discount carrier said it's cutting its schedule for the third quarter to soften the blow from the labor shortage after canceling more than 2,800 flights between July 30 and Aug. 9.

"To enhance network stability in light of continuing airport staffing shortages, the Company has elected to make tactical schedule reductions throughout the remainder of the third quarter," Spirit said.

It also warned that customers are canceling more bookings, which it attributed to rising numbers of Covid-19 infections.

"This behavior, together with the Company's tactical cancellations, is expected to drive an additional $80 to $100 million of negative revenue impact during the third quarter," it said.