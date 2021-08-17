Asia-Pacific stocks mixed after Dow and S&P 500 notch record closing highs

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade following gains overnight on Wall Street that took the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record closing highs.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.72% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.45%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.14%.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia, on the other hand, slipped 0.26%. Investors will continue to monitor the Covid situation in Australia, with the country's largest cities currently under lockdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded around the flatline.