Digital payments soared during the pandemic and are here to stay

In this article GPN

A customer uses an Apple Inc. iPhone to make a payment on a Square Inc. device in San Francisco, California. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The pandemic brought about a massive shift to digital payments — one that is unlikely to wane even when an increasing number of people feel comfortable doing more of their shopping in person. The move to more robust digital payment methods was certainly happening well before the pandemic. But as stores shut down and consumers were forced to buy nearly everything online, contactless ways to pay increased dramatically. In the U.S., Visa said in March its tap-to-pay transactions grew over 30% year-over-year. In fact, according to its survey of small business owners and consumers in eight countries, nearly half of consumers suggested that offering contactless payment methods is one of the most important safety measures stores can offer. Another 47% of consumers say they will not shop at a store that doesn't offer a contactless way to pay. The trend speaks to the health and safety concerns of both businesses and consumers, of course. But experts say the convenience, speed and security of digital payments will continue to be a must-have for consumers long after Covid recedes from the headlines. "As countries around the world continue to increase tap-to-pay transaction limits, contactless payments are here to stay and their adoption will accelerate," said Rajat Taneja, president of technology at Visa. He says that in Europe, less than a year since contactless limits increased across the region, Visa has seen 1 billion additional touch-free transactions.

'Less personal, more digital'

Guido Sacchi, chief information officer at payment technology and software solutions firm Global Payments, says the pandemic changed what consumers want at check-out. They are increasingly looking for a "less personal, more digital" interaction. "Covid was a big catalyst for the adoption of digital payments and digital forms of commerce," he said. Global Payments works with over 3 million customers all over the world, including Taco Bell, Starbucks, H&M, and J.P. Morgan. Before the pandemic, as retailers and other institutions first began to offer touchless payments, the initial goal was make the experience at the checkout counter more convenient and simple, Sacchi says. Customers could simply dip or swipe a debit or credit card. The next iteration enabled a customer to simply tap their card, rather than dip or swipe it. That quickly evolved to having the "card" or payment method inside a smartphone so that a customer would never have to take out their wallet again. "All you have to do is tap your phone," he said.

Covid was a big catalyst for the adoption of digital payments and digital forms of commerce. Guido Sacchi, chief information officer, Global Payments