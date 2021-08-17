Flights resume from Kabul airport as people scramble to leave Afghanistan

French and Afghan nationals line up to board a French military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's stunning military takeover of the country. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Flights resumed from Kabul's international airport Tuesday after a frenzied and panic-filled Monday that saw thousands of Afghans swarm the tarmac in attempts to get out of Afghanistan.

Images from Hamid Karzai International and shared on social media and news outlets stunned the world, as evacuation flights took off with locals still clinging onto aircraft wheels.

The crowds, who were trying to flee the country a day after Kabul fell to the Taliban, have thinned out, reports say, though the ability to leave the country remains very limited for most Afghans, who face a very uncertain future.

"The situation is stabilizing but obviously we are monitoring it very carefully," U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News on Tuesday.

"I do think that the airport is more stable today than it was yesterday, and we need to make sure that we consolidate that in the days ahead."