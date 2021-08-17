NATO blames the 'failure of Afghan leadership' for Taliban's swift takeover

Jens Stoltenberg, 13th Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is talks to the media at the NATO headquarter on February 11, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.

WASHINGTON — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg placed the blame squarely on the Afghan national government Tuesday for the stunning and swift Taliban takeover, echoing remarks President Joe Biden made a day earlier.

"Ultimately the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted," Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO's headquarters in Brussels.

"Despite our considerable investment and sacrifice over two decades, the collapse was swift and sudden. There are many lessons to be learned," he said, adding that "the failure of Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today."

In April, the 30-member military alliance alongside the U.S. announced the withdrawal of Afghanistan-based troops. The inception of the NATO mission in Afghanistan stems from the groups' mutual defense clause, known as Article 5.

The alliance has only invoked Article 5 once in its history — in defense of the United States in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

American forces toppled the Taliban in 2001 after the group harbored Osama bin Laden and other al Qaeda leaders who carried out the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Two years later, U.S. troops invaded Iraq, a move aimed at removing then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

"NATO allies and partners went into Afghanistan after 9/11 to prevent the country from serving as a safe haven for international terrorists to attack us. In the last two decades, there have been no terrorist attacks on allied soil organized from Afghanistan," Stoltenberg said.

"Today's Afghanistan is very different from Afghanistan of 2001," he added.

Stoltenberg's remarks come one day after Biden criticized Afghanistan's political leadership for allowing rapid Taliban gains across the country amid the departure of U.S. and NATO forces.