Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng expands production capacity as competition heats up

A Xpeng P7 electric car is on display during the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition at China Import and Export Fair Complex on November 20, 2020 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province of China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng is doubling the production capacity at one of its key plants as competition heats up.

Xpeng said it will increase the planned production capacity of its Zhaoqing manufacturing site from 100,000 cars a year to 200,000. The Zhaoqing plant opened last year, and is located in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

Xpeng has looked to boost production capacity by building its own factories. Earlier this year, Xpeng announced a cooperation with the city of Wuhan to build a new manufacturing base there.