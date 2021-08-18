U.S. to require nursing homes get staff fully vaccinated or lose federal funding

Denise King, a staff member at Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacist Annette Marshall, in Brooklyn, New York, December 22, 2020.

U.S. officials plan to withhold federal funding from nursing homes that don't fully vaccinate their employees against Covid-19, a Biden administration official confirmed Wednesday to NBC News.

The new policy, which would withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding to nursing homes that don't comply, could take effect as early as next month, the official said, though the timing is fluid. It would impact about 15,000 nursing homes, which employ more than 1.3 million people nationwide.

The move comes as the highly contagious delta variant drives a surge in new cases nationwide, and federal officials say they are starting to see evidence of waning vaccine protection against mild and moderate disease.

Nationally, about 60% of nursing home staff are vaccinated – much lower than the 82.4% of residents who have gotten the shots, according to data compiled by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In some states, the percentage of nursing home staff who are vaccinated is even lower.