Europe fears a repeat of 2015 refugee crisis as Afghanistan collapses

Internally displaced Afghan people, who fled from the northern province due to battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces, gather to receive free food being distributed by Shiite men at Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul on August 13, 2021.

LONDON — European leaders have already spoken of a need to formulate a plan in response to refugees from war-torn Afghanistan, with experts saying Turkey could once again feature heavily in negotiations.

The situation has deteriorated rapidly in Afghanistan alongside the withdrawal of American and allied troops. Chaotic scenes on Monday culminated with some Afghans attempting to cling on to foreign airplanes as they took off, in a desperate attempt to flee the Taliban.

With military conflict in some areas of the country, and now regime change, the EU's two biggest economies, France and Germany, have spoken of a potential influx of refugees into the bloc.

"We must anticipate and protect ourselves against major irregular migratory flows," French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday evening, while vowing to work toward a "robust, coordinated and united response" with other European nations.

In neighboring Germany, the rhetoric has been similar. Armin Laschet, the head of the Christian Democratic Union and seen as the most likely to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel, said "2015 should not be repeated."

The EU encountered a large-scale refugee crisis back in 2015 and 2016, given the conflict in Syria. Over 1.2 million people applied for asylum in 2015 in the EU, according to the region's statistics office.

Alberto-Horst Neidhardt, a migration policy analyst at the Brussels-based think tank EPC, told CNBC Tuesday that there is "no doubt" that the rhetoric seen in Berlin and Paris "suggests the issue will feature front and centre in the German election and maybe in the French one too."