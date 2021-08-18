CNBC Pro

Home Depot's stock fell after earnings, but Goldman says it's primed for a major bounceback

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
A customer wearing a protective mask loads lumber onto a cart at a Home Depot store in Pleasanton, California, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Home Depot's stock should erase its post-earnings dip as investors see the company's strength in the second half of the year, according to Goldman Sachs.

Shares of the retailer dropped 4.3% on Tuesday after Home Depot's comparable store sales growth missed expectations in its second-quarter report, overshadowing beats for earnings and revenue.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMissed out on Tesla? Here's how you can ride on the EV boom, says one fund manager
Penny Chen
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Robinhood, First Solar & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says MSG Sports stock is so cheap investors are getting NHL's Rangers for free
Jesse Pound
Read More