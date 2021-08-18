Unemployment benefits will end soon for 7.5 million Americans. These extended pandemic-aid programs could help

People line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 15, 2021.

In just a few weeks, enhanced federal unemployment insurance put in place during the coronavirus pandemic will end as the delta variant continues to threaten the economic recovery.

Some 7.5 million Americans will be abruptly left without benefits, and millions more will see smaller weekly unemployment checks as a result.

At the same time, a few other pandemic-era programs have recently been extended and may offer help to those still out of work, or offset some of the loss of the extra money.

Here's what unemployed Americans may be able to rely on in the coming months.

1. Eviction moratorium

In early August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new federal eviction ban just days after the previous moratorium expired on July 31.

Some 80% to 90% of renters are protected under the new rules, which ban evictions in areas with "high" or "substantial" levels of coronavirus infections. The current eviction moratorium lasts until Oct. 3.

The new program gives renters and landlords extra time to apply for and receive the more than $46 billion in emergency rental funds approved by Congress. Those struggling to pay rent or in danger of eviction should apply through their state as soon as possible, as even having a pending application can offer protection.

2. Nutrition benefits

Starting in October, benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will increase across the board for the first time since 1975. The average adjustment will be a roughly 25% bump from pre-pandemic levels.

The average increase will be $36.24 more per person, per month, or about $1.19 more per day, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the average benefit was about $121 per person on a monthly basis.