Ark Invest's Cathie Wood calls out Wall Street's bet against her innovation fund: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos recaps Cathie Wood's response to Wall Street shorting her ARK Innovation Fund. Plus, Robinhood posts a strong quarter in its first earnings report as a public company—but warns that trading on the app is slowing down.

Cathie Wood says stocks are not in a bubble, thinks investors betting against her fund are off base

ARK Invest's Cathie Wood on Thursday defended her innovation-focused strategies in the wake of investors betting against her funds.

"I don't think we're in a bubble which is what I think many bears think we are," Wood said Thursday on CNBC's "Tech Check." "In a bubble, and I remember the late '90s, our strategies would have been cheered on. You remember the leap frogging of analysts making estimates one higher than the other, price targets one higher than the other. We have nothing like that right now. In fact, you see a lot of IPOs or [special purpose acquisition companies] coming out and falling to earth. We couldn't be further away from a bubble."

On Monday, regulatory filings spotted by CNBC Pro showed Michael Burry bet against Woods' Ark Innovation ETF using options. Burry's Scion Asset Management bought 2,355 put contracts against the red-hot tech ETF during the second quarter and held them through the end of the period. Burry was one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis.

Other hedge funds also have put bets and other short bets against the firm's ETFs.

