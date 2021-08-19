Asia-Pacific shares set for lower start following overnight Wall Street sell-off

- Futures pointed to a lower open for Asia-Pacific stocks.
- Australia's jobs data for July is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points overnight stateside following the release of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower Thursday start following overnight losses on Wall Street after the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract was at 27,405 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,400. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,585.91.
Australian stocks also looked set to slip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,378.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,502.10. Australia's jobs data for July is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 382.59 points to 34,960.69 while the S&P 500 shed 1.07% to 4,400.27. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.89% to 14,525.91.
Those losses came as minutes from the Federal Reserve's July gathering showed officials made plans to pull back the pace of their monthly bond purchases likely before the end of the year.
"Looking ahead, most participants noted that, provided that the economy were to evolve broadly as they anticipated, they judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year," the minutes stated.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.136 after a recent spike from below 92.8.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.79 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 109.5 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7237, having dropped from above $0.73 earlier in the week.
— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.