Asia-Pacific shares set for lower start following overnight Wall Street sell-off

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower Thursday start following overnight losses on Wall Street after the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract was at 27,405 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,400. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,585.91.

Australian stocks also looked set to slip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,378.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,502.10. Australia's jobs data for July is set to be released at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.