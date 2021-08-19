Tencent warns of more regulations ahead, pledges to work with China regulators on gaming

In this article 700-HK

GUANGZHOU, China — Tencent warned more regulations will likely come for the internet sector in China but said the company is "confident" it can be compliant. The comments come after the Chinese technology giant beat market expectations to post a 29% rise in second-quarter profit, and as Beijing intensifies its regulatory scrutiny of the country's internet companies. "We should expect ... in the near future, more regulations should be coming," Martin Lau, president of Tencent, said during an earnings call on Wednesday. Lau said that internet regulation is a "global trend" but China is ahead of Europe and the U.S. in terms of the "execution of a more structural regulation framework."

"I think this should be expected because the regulation has been actually quite loose over an industry like the internet, considering it's size and the importance," he added. The Tencent president said regulators are focused on "rectifying industry misbehaviors" and emphasizing social responsibility. But ultimately the goal is "long-term sustainable development of the internet industry," according to Lau. "The government does recognize the importance on the economic side and social side of the internet industry and also the contribution of the industry to global competitiveness," Lau said.

Various Chinese regulators have come out with new rules for the internet sector over the past few months from anti-trust to data regulation. The speed and scope of the actions has wiped billions of dollars worth of value from China's internet companies. Tencent's stock is down 23% this year. Still, the gaming giant, which has faced regulatory scrutiny in the past, said it will be able to comply. "I would say there will be short-term uncertainties and there are a lot of new regulations that will be coming, but we are pretty confident that we can be compliant," Lau said.

Gaming rules in focus