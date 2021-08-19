European markets seen lower after Fed talks tapering

Taliban fighters patrol in Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

LONDON — European markets are poised to open lower on Thursday as investors digest the latest Federal Reserve minutes.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen down by 40 basis points, the French CAC 40 is expected to open down by 39 basis points and Germany's DAX 30 is set to start the session lower by almost 100 points, according to data from IG.

Markets experienced a sell-off stateside on Wednesday following minutes from the last Fed meeting, which took place in July. The central bank discussed starting to remove some of the monetary stimulus likely before the end of the year as the U.S. economy gathers momentum. However, Fed officials reiterated that tapering would not necessarily mean an imminent rate increase.

In Asia, investor sentiment is also clouded by regulatory fears Thursday.

Back in Europe, investors are following the latest geopolitical events following the U.S. decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

In terms of data, they will be monitoring new jobless claims out in the U.S.

In the corporate world, Comcast and ViacomCBS have announced a deal to launch a European streaming service, SkyShowtime, thus increasing competition with Netflix and others.

