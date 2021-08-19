Fauci says U.S. is expanding Covid vaccine manufacturing to donate shots to the world

The United States is expanding manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines to donate more doses to countries that don't have as much access to the life-saving shots. "We are now working on greatly expanding the capacity to allow us to donate hundreds and hundreds of millions of doses to the low and middle income countries," Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical advisor to the president, said in an interview Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." Scientists around the world, including officials at the World Health Organization have condemned wealthy nations for administering booster shots while many around the world still remain unvaccinated.

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's director of health emergencies program, said wealthy nations that decide to give booster doses are "handing out extra life jackets" to those who already have one while letting other people drown. Fauci said that the U.S. has given more than 120 million doses to 80 countries and has donated $4 billion in resources to the WHO's COVAX vaccine sharing initiative. "We are doing both," Fauci said of distributing booster shots and helping other countries. "We're very sensitive to the needs of the developing world who need vaccine doses, but we believe we can do both." Worries of a delta peak continue to be on the minds of many Americans as health systems in states with high infection rates struggle to keep up with the demand for hospital beds. A delta peak could be avoided in the U.S. if more people get vaccinated, Fauci said.