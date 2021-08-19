'World's first fossil-free steel' produced in Sweden and delivered to Volvo

Steel production is one of many industrial processes ripe for improvement when it comes to emissions.

Sweden's SSAB says it has "produced the world's first fossil-free steel" and has started delivering it to the Volvo Group, its first customer.

The news represents the latest development for the Hybrit project, which was set up in 2016 and is owned by SSAB, energy firm Vattenfall and LKAB, a mining and minerals group. Both Vattenfall and LKAB are owned by the Swedish state. The idea underpinning Hybrit is to use "100% fossil-free hydrogen" rather than coal and coke in steel production.

In an announcement on Wednesday, SSAB called the trial delivery "an important step on the way to a completely fossil-free value chain for iron- and steelmaking."

Looking ahead, the goal is to develop the technology so it can be demonstrated at an industrial scale. It's hoped this could happen as early as 2026.

"The first fossil-free steel in the world is not only a breakthrough for SSAB, it represents proof that it's possible to make the transition and significantly reduce the global carbon footprint of the steel industry," Martin Lindqvist, SSAB's president and CEO, said.