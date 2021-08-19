The NFL wants to grow data and analytics to drive revenue, and just hired former Ford executive Paul Ballew to help

General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

The National Football League has more than enough data around its product, but it wants to use it more effectively. Now, it's hired another executive to help on that front.

The NFL named former Ford Motor executive Paul Ballew as its chief data and analytics officer, the league told CNBC. Ballew will oversee the NFL's advanced metrics and help clubs capitalize on fan engagement, in-stadium experiences and improving player health – all of which will help drive revenue.

The NFL missed out on up to $4 billion in revenue as the Covid-19 pandemic cut into ticket sales last season. Still, national partnerships helped the league collect roughly $1 billion in sponsorships, according to IEG, a partnership consulting and valuation firm. The NFL made $1.62 billion in 2020, compared with $1.47 billion in the 2019 season.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Ballew said the NFL could gain even more from partnership deals with efficient stats around protecting players and studying consumer game day activity.

"There is a great opportunity to improve the fan engagement even further and make it more personal," Ballew said. "That's what marketing is all about these days – it's about personalization."

After leaving Ford in 2019, Ballew joined Canadian food retailer Loblaw Cos., where he also led a data and analytics division. In jumping to the NFL, he succeeds former league executive Iwao Fusillo, who joined General Motors. In this new NFL role, Ballew will answer to Chris Halpin, the league's chief strategy and growth officer.

The NFL uses Amazon and data capture tech company Zebra Technologies as partners for its data and analytics stats. Zebra trades on the Nasdaq and has a market cap of $29.7 billion.

Ballew said his main objective is keeping players healthy during the season using the NFL's internal metrics. He'll also spearhead ideas on new ticketing models, game scheduling and growing sponsorship values based on fan activity.

"It's a sign of our commitment to data analytics and our view that's essential in a digital world," Halpin said of hiring Ballew.