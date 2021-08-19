Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich striker wants new challenge

DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 17: Robert Lewandowski of München celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Supercup 2021 match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on August 17, 2021 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski wants a new challenge away from Bayern Munich but the club has valued him at more than £100 million.

Sky Sports News has been told Lewandowski, who turns 33 on Saturday, is happy at Bayern but wants to secure a move to another top European club before the age of 35.

The German champions' valuation, designed to keep him until the end of his contract in 2023, is likely to price the FIFA and UEFA player of the year out of a departure.

Bayern have not currently offered any extension beyond his current deal, when it could be more difficult to secure a move to another big club because of his age.