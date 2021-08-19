This fire-charred Silicon Valley home just sold for $1 million

This Walnut Creek, Calif. home was damaged in a fire but that didn't stop it from being a hot listing.

A fire-damaged home in Walnut Creek, California, sold for precisely $1 million on Thursday.

The accepted offer came significantly over listing price. The two-story, four-bedroom initially listed for $850,000 and immediately incurred a bidding war as well as the attention of perplexed onlookers. The deal closed Thursday.

The realtor who sold it, Melinda Byrne with the firm Key Realty, tells CNBC that while California may be an anomaly compared to the rest of the country's real estate, this particular home sale was nothing out of the ordinary.

"I was really surprised at all the hoopla this has caused because to me, it's a great listing," Byrne said, referring to local reports circulating the listing. "We sell homes that are fixer-uppers, regularly."

Byrne said nearly 100 interested parties contacted her in a three-day period. She received eight offers within those three days and by the time they landed on a buyer, five more made offers in case the selected ones didn't work out.

The sale comes amid a broader countrywide housing cool-off. Home sales in June dropped to their lowest level since April 2020, as construction costs have forced homebuilders to focus on the high end of the market, leaving much of the demand for cheaper homes unsatisfied.

Byrne said though the house is damaged, with the garage, laundry and family room are all gone, the bones are still there. Experienced flippers can skip the tear-down and re-build within six months, she said.