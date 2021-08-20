Biden to address Afghanistan crisis as U.S. struggles to evacuate thousands from Kabul

U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2021.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is slated to address the nation Friday on the evacuation efforts in Kabul of American citizens, U.S. Embassy staff, citizens of NATO countries, at-risk Afghan nationals as well as Afghan nationals who have qualified for special immigrant visas.

Biden's remarks, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, come as U.S. forces rush to airlift as many people as possible out of the country ahead of a self-imposed deadline to depart Afghanistan by Aug. 31. The remarks will be the president's second public address on the crisis in less than a week.

"We're going to do everything in our power to get all Americans out and our allies out," Biden told ABC News earlier this week, adding that he may consider extending the deadline of a full troop withdrawal.

The president has defended his decision to pull out U.S. forces despite a mounting humanitarian crisis in the wake of the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan, arguing that there was no way "to have gotten out without chaos ensuing."

Thousands of Afghans have fled to the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul seeking a flight out of the country after the Taliban swept across the country.

No flights have left Kabul airport in the past 8 hours because Qatar has reached capacity, two U.S. officials told NBC News. The State Department is expected to announce that flights from Kabul will be able to land in Europe as the U.S. looks for other locations to send planes, according to Reuters.