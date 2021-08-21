NATO is 'working 24/7' to get as many people out of Afghanistan as possible, its chief says

Afghan people sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. Wakil Kohsar | AFP | Getty Images

Stoltenberg said members of NATO are concerned about getting their staff and other personnel out of Afghanistan, but also want to help locals leave — many have supported U.S.-led efforts in the country over the years. "We have been able to get many out already, but there are many more we need to help," he said.

The West has been criticized for the chaos that unfolded in Afghanistan after the Taliban rapidly took over country, including the presidential palace. NATO and President Biden have blamed the local Afghan government for failing to stand against the Islamic militant group. Stoltenberg said NATO — a 30-member military alliance — made a "very difficult and hard choice" when deciding to withdraw those troops, a move that has been branded an abandonment by some observers. There are "serious and hard questions" to be asked about how that withdrawal was executed, he said. But, staying in the country meant there was a risk of an "open-ended military conflict with more casualties, more violence" and perhaps the need to send more troops in, he said. On the other hand, leaving meant that the Taliban could return to power. "We were very clear about the risks of ending our military mission, but what we didn't anticipate, what came as a surprise was the speed of the collapse of the Afghan government and security forces," he said. "But we also need to look at NATO and our engagement and the hard lessons to be learnt."

Stoltenberg said the main goal of entering Afghanistan was to prevent international terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIS from operating in the country, and that aim was achieved.

The Taliban's promises