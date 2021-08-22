Here are the country's cheapest airports to park at — and where rideshares and transit are better bets

There are fun expenses that come with any vacation you're flying off to — that souvenir t-shirt, a fancy dinner or even a poolside cabana rental — but forking over a fortune to park your car at your home airport while you're away isn't one of them.

Travelers departing major U.S. airports can often expect to pay hefty hourly and daily rates at on-site airport lots and even nearby private ones, according to Alex Miller, founder and CEO of travel website Upgraded Points.

"Airport parking prices, lately, have been quite crazy," Miller said. Upgraded Points has found, for example, that the average daily rate at Boston's Logan International Airport is a whopping $21.76 — the highest in the country. "Airport parking can sometimes be very, very expensive, and the charges add up quickly."

There are, however, some places where the tab isn't all that bad. Upgraded Points looked at average rates and customer ratings for airfields across the country and came up with a list of the 10 offering the cheapest parking.

The least expensive is Denver International Airport, where the average daily price to park is just $2.50 even though it was the country's third-busiest airport in 2020, according to the site. Upgraded Points officials said they suspect airport officials in Denver are keeping parking prices low to attract more travelers.

The next-cheapest airport for parking is Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, where the average daily rate is $3 more at $5.50, followed by international airports in Jacksonville, Florida; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; San Antonio; Memphis, Tennessee; Milwaukee; and Miami; as well as Dallas Love Field.