CNBC Pro

How investors can generate income as the Fed takes the training wheels off the market

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Journalists are reflected in the sunglasses of drilling site manager Greg Murphy during a media day at Chevron's site in Pungesti, Romania, April 8, 2014.
Bogdan Cristel | Reuters

The stock market has wobbled a bit as the Federal Reserve moves closer to slowing its asset purchases and the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 raises concerns about economic growth.

For investors closer to retirement age looking to preserve their money, a spike in volatility could be a sign to look for income-generating investment ideas.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThese are hedge funds' new favorite stocks, according to Goldman Sachs
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProThe Fed’s plan to taper economic support is just one of several hurdles for the bond market
Jeff Cox
CNBC ProThese are the stocks big hedge funds are betting against, including Tesla, AMC and airlines
Yun Li
Read More