How investors can generate income as the Fed takes the training wheels off the market

Journalists are reflected in the sunglasses of drilling site manager Greg Murphy during a media day at Chevron's site in Pungesti, Romania, April 8, 2014.

The stock market has wobbled a bit as the Federal Reserve moves closer to slowing its asset purchases and the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 raises concerns about economic growth.

For investors closer to retirement age looking to preserve their money, a spike in volatility could be a sign to look for income-generating investment ideas.