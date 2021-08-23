European markets set to rise, looking to bounce back from worst week since February

LONDON — European markets are set to climb on Monday, looking to rebound after recording their worst week since February.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 38 points higher at 7,126, Germany's DAX is set to add around 96 points to 15,904 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 48 points to 6,674, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific advanced during Monday's trade as Hong Kong's Hang Seng index bounced back after slipping into bear market territory last week.

Stateside, stock futures were higher in early premarket trading after a volatile week on Wall Street, with investors eyeing the Federal Reserve for hints at tapering its monetary stimulus.

European shares are coming off their sharpest weekly decline since February, as traders monitored issues such as global monetary policy, the delta Covid variant and China's tech crackdown.

August's flash PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings are due Monday from across the euro zone and the U.K., offering an insight into the state of the continent's economic recovery.