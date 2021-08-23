The 1 question to ask about spending money post-Covid, according to a Goldman Sachs wealth planner

The worst of the lockdowns and business closures are probably over — but you may want to think twice before you go on that post-Covid shopping spree.

The Delta variant has proven that the pandemic is still raging, bringing a new wave of financial uncertainty along with it. Many people have spent the pandemic paying down debt — recent Federal Reserve data shows that Americans shed an estimated $123 billion in revolving debt last year — which means at least a few lucky folks have some extra money on hand. And after a year and a half of battening down the hatches, the temptation to impulse spend is strong.

For Joe Duran, Goldman Sachs' head of personal finance management, that's the crucial question for every American right now, regardless of wealth or status: If you have excess cash, should you start spending now or wait a little longer?

Duran has worked as a wealth manager for the past 28 years, and now oversees $25 billion in assets at Goldman. Since March 2020, he says, the priorities of his clients have noticeably changed.

For example, the traditional advice to have a three- to six-months emergency fund may no longer be enough: Duran says his clients are now stretching their emergency nets to cover as much as 14 months of expenses. "No matter where you were on the wealth spectrum, we all should never forget what it felt like 14 months ago when the pandemic hit and nobody knew what was going to happen," Duran says.

The next step is to determine whether you have enough saved up to survive the newest pandemic wave. Here's how.