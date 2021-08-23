Op-ed: Why your financial problems make perfect sense to a psychologist

It's easy to get twisted up around money. In fact, most Americans are.

The pandemic has been stressful, with concerns about health, work, and finances. But even before the pandemic, the average American was financially stressed. In good times and bad, Americans are stressed about money. In pre-pandemic 2019, six out of 10 Americans identified money as a significant source of stress in their lives.

We live in one of the richest countries in the world and in the most prosperous times in human history. Our standard of living is higher than ever before. So why are we so stressed about money?

The basics of personal finance are simple: save and invest for the future and don't spend more than you make. However, this is where we struggle most. The average credit card debt in 2019 was $6,200 with a savings rate of 7.6% in 2019. Our financial stress is not entirely dependent on our financial circumstances. For example, despite our stress during the pandemic, credit card debt went down to an average of $5,315 in 2020 and savings rates when up to 13.7%.

Financial literacy is important. However, financial health is more than just knowing what we should do. For example, everyone knows they shouldn't rack up a bunch of revolving credit card debt and they should be saving more for the future. For the most part, we already know what we should be doing. So why can't we change our behaviors?

To straighten out our twisted financial lives we need to first understand our relationship with money. This is where your financial psychology comes in.