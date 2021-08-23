CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Monday market notes: Stocks rebound from a dip, as worries about a rapid Fed taper fade

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • A faster recovery from a shallower dip. The S&P 500 has another Monday buying burst, with recently punished small-caps and cyclicals gaining some relief. Big Growth does fine as fear of an over-aggressive or hasty Fed taper fades a bit. Impressive action, though so was last Monday's upside reversal, which did not prove to be the end of the light choppiness in the market.

