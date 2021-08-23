Shareholder payouts to hit $1.4 trillion in 2021, nearing pre-pandemic levels, research shows

Company payouts to shareholders are projected to hit $1.39 trillion in 2021, just 3% below their pre-pandemic peak, according to a new report from British asset manager Janus Henderson.

Dividend payments in the second quarter jumped 26% from the same period last year to $471.7 billion, just 6.8% below the levels seen in the second quarter of 2019. Janus Henderson projected that dividend payouts will return to pre-pandemic highs within the next 12 months.

The research, published Monday, said 84% of companies around the world either increased or maintained their dividends compared to the same quarter in 2020.

Much of the growth was attributed to companies restarting frozen payouts and issuing higher special dividends on the back of strong earnings. Underlying dividend growth in the second quarter, stripping out the effects of special dividends and exchange rates, was 11.2%.

Samsung surpassed Nestle as the world's biggest dividend payer, with Rio Tinto, Sberbank and Sanofi also making the top five.

Samsung distributed a total of $12.2 billion to investors once its regular dividend was included, and Janus Henderson anticipates that it will likely be among the world's top five payers throughout 2021.

"The rebound has been so much stronger than we anticipated, and I think it is very encouraging that we are seeing these companies feeling strong enough to return cash back to shareholders," Jane Shoemake, client portfolio manager for global equity income at Janus Henderson, told CNBC on Monday.

Geographical divergence

Payouts in the U.K. surged 60.9%, and in Europe climbed 66.4%, while most of the dividend cuts were in emerging markets, the report said, reflecting the delayed impact from lower reported 2020 profits. It said dividend cuts in developed markets were "pre-emptive and precautionary."

North America, meanwhile, saw record dividends in the second quarter, driven by Canada. However, payouts in the region had largely held up through 2020, meaning there was little rebound effect.