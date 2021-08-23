Stock futures inch higher after a broad rally on Wall Street amid vaccine approval

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 11, 2021.

Stock futures edged higher in overnight trading on Monday following a broad-based rally on news that U.S. regulators granted full approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid vaccine.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both rose 0.2%.

The market started the week on a high note as shares sensitive to an economic recovery jumped on optimism that the vaccine approval would clear path for more mandates in the face of the spread of the delta variant.

"Considering the recent spike in cases and some of the disappointing economic data, this is another step in the right direction, and it helps give confidence to those who might still be holding out on getting the vaccine," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial.