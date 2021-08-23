The old-fashioned resume may no longer be the tool for hiring a more diverse team

Khyati Sundaram's professional experience has been anything but linear, which has given her a unique perspective on the problem of bias in recruitment.

She heads up the recruitment software start-up Applied that wants to do away with resumes with a greater focus on assessment, informed by her own experience on the job hunt.

Trained as an economist, she worked in banking before discovering it was "not my cup of tea" and returned to education before eventually founding the supply chain tech start-up Fosho.

Fosho didn't work out and Sundaram found herself writing up new resumes and cover letters on the hunt for work, a process that she describes as "harrowing."

"That was the journey that made me realize that everything in hiring is broken as it currently stands," she told CNBC.

Filling out job application forms and blasting out resumes proved to be of little effect as they don't adequately capture a person's skills and knowledge, she said.

"It goes into a black hole, you never hear from people and during that process I realized that people are just trying to glean information from the CV which is a proxy of my talent."

Resumes, she said, have become increasingly redundant as recruiters look for certain things and these shortcuts become a breeding ground for biases.

"If you use that shortcut in the hiring process, it creates catastrophic problems for the team and that's because you will start looking for things that your brain understands, which is 'does this person sound like me?', 'does this person look like me?'"

The Applied model advocates assessment that predicts the best candidates for a job based on skills rather than the best-looking resume. It counts British charity Comic Relief and publisher Penguin Random House among its clients.