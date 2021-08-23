UK aims to boost solar by predicting cloud movements with A.I.

LONDON ­– The U.K. is planning to use artificial intelligence software to try to better predict when cloud movements will affect solar power generation.

National Grid Electricity System Operator, or ESO, which moves electricity around the country, has signed a deal with non-profit Open Climate Fix to create an AI-powered tracking system that matches cloud movements with the exact locations of solar panels.

The grid operator said that the software, which is set to be used in the national control room, could help it to forecast cloud movements in minutes and hours instead of days.

Open Climate Fix's "nowcasting" technology has the potential to improve solar forecasting accuracy by up to 50%, a spokesperson for National Grid ESO told CNBC.

The project, which commenced in August, is set to last 18 months and it is being funded by U.K. energy regulator Ofgem with £500,000 ($683,100).