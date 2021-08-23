Visa jumps into the NFT craze, buying a 'CryptoPunk' for $150,000

CryptoPunks — one of the most popular non-fungible tokens — displayed in Times Square on May 12, 2021.

Visa is the latest major company jumping into the NFT craze.

The payments processor said Monday it bought a "CryptoPunk," one of thousands of NFT-based digital avatars, for nearly $150,000 in ethereum.

An NFT — which stands for non-fungible token — is a unique digital asset designed to represent ownership of a virtual item. Unlike bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, NFTs can't be exchanged like-for-like with another NFTs.

Proponents say this makes NFTs scarce, driving up their value. NFTs have often been compared to physical collectible items like rare trading cards and works of art.

"We think NFTs will play an important role in the future of retail, social media, entertainment, and commerce," Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, said in a blogpost Monday.

"To help our clients and partners participate, we need a firsthand understanding of the infrastructure requirements for a global brand to purchase, store, and leverage an NFT."

Sheffield said CryptoPunks have become a "cultural icon for the crypto community."

"With our CryptoPunk purchase, we're jumping in feet first," he said. "This is just the beginning of our work in this space."

Anchorage, a federally-chartered digital asset bank, facilitated the purchase, Visa said.