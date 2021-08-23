What to watch today: Dow set to add to Friday's gains; bond yields also rise

BY THE NUMBERS

Pfizer said it would buy the portion of cancer specialist Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) that it doesn't already own in a deal worth 2.26 billion or $18.50 per share in cash. That compares to Trillium's Friday close of around $6 per share. Trillium shares nearly tripled in Monday's premarket trading. General Motors (GM) expanded the recall of its Chevy Bolt electric car to include newer models, a move that will cost the automaker an additional $1 billion. The recall will address an issue that can increase the risk of battery fires. GM fell 2% in the premarket. Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT) and DoorDash (DASH) tumbled in the premarket after a California judge ruled the state's "gig workers" law was unconstitutional. California voters had approved a ballot measure last November allowing those companies to treat workers as independent contractors rather than employees. China-based ride-hailing company Didi Global (DIDI) may be forced to hand over shares containing special rights to the Chinese government, according to a report in the Financial Times. Didi rose 1.9% in premarket trading.

