Enhanced tax credits become ‘bargaining points’ in divorce cases

Divorcing parents often have plenty to navigate.

And the latest stimulus package has dumped even more onto the negotiating table in the form of enhanced tax credits.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan provided Covid-19 relief for millions of Americans, including increases to three write-offs in 2021: the child tax credit, the earned income tax credit and the child and dependent care tax credit.

These enhanced tax breaks may be worth thousands of dollars for eligible families and are adding complexity to divorce cases, financial experts say.

"These credits are now becoming the bargaining points that spousal support used to be," said Sallie Mullins Thompson, certified financial planner and certified public accountant at the firm with her name in New York.

Ex-spouses may deduct alimony payments for divorces finalized before 2019. However, the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 cut that perk for new divorcees, reducing opportunities for tax savings, she said.

While the earned income tax credit and child and dependent tax credit require wages or payments from a job, the child tax credit doesn't have the same requirement, said Davon Barrett, CFP and lead advisor at Francis Financial in New York.

"It's a good amount of money, regardless of employment status," he explained.

This flexibility has made the child tax credit — worth up to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for kids between ages 6 and 17 — more important for divorcing parents to discuss, Barrett said.