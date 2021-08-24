The founder of a $1 billion fitnesswear brand once felt too young to be CEO. Now he’s back in the role

Ben Francis founded Gymshark, now a $1 billion fitnesswear brand, when he was just 19 years old. In 2015, he stepped down as CEO in what he described as a heartbreaking decision.

Now he's back at the helm, and spoke to CNBC about why he feels his original decision to step back was best for the company.

"CEO was not the right role for me when I was in my early twenties," the founder, now 29, told CNBC Make It, a week after he returned to the role in August.

"Just because I'd started a business that had grown very quickly didn't mean I was the most competent chief exec."

Online fitnesswear and accessories brand Gymshark has seen rapid growth since Francis created the first iteration of the website as a college student just a decade ago. Its turnover has grown tenfold over the last four years, rising to £400 million ($550 million) this year, according the company's latest full-year financial results in July.

Gymshark has also nearly doubled its number of employees in the last 12 months alone, up to over 800 members of staff.

Francis stepped back as CEO six years ago, handing the reins to then-managing director Steve Hewitt, a former director at Reebok.

Francis felt he "wasn't the best person for job" in the early years of business, but said the decision was still "little bit heartbreaking."

In hindsight, he said stepping back actually gave him an "incredible opportunity" to try his hand working in different areas of the business. Francis has spent the last six years rotating through a number of roles, including chief technology officer, chief marketing officer and chief product officer.

He said this has given him time to both work on his weaknesses and build on his strengths "without having to worry about failing," because he had the full support of Hewitt and Chairman Paul Richardson.

Francis likened it to "being able to do an exam and just do it as often as you want until you get the result that you want," and said the decision to temporarily step back as CEO ultimately "turbo-charged" his development as a business leader.