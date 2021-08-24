Kamala Harris says Asia won't have to choose between the U.S. and China

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech on August 24, 2021 at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore before departing for Vietnam on the second leg of her Asia trip. Evelyn Hockstein | AFP | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday called out Beijing's actions in the South China Sea, and sought to assure countries in Asia that they won't have to choose between the U.S. and China. "We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of South China Sea," Harris said in a speech in Singapore during her first official visit to Southeast Asia. "These unlawful claims have been rejected by the 2016 arbitral tribunal decision, and Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations," she added. "The United States stands with our allies and partners in the face of these threats." China claims nearly the entire South China Sea — but a tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration dismissed that claim as legally baseless in 2016.

The South China Sea is resource-rich waterway that's a vital commercial shipping route where trillions of dollars of world trade pass through each year. In addition to China, other territorial claimants in the sea include Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines. But Beijing ignored the tribunal ruling and in the last few years, even increased its presence by deploying vessels to patrol the waters and building artificial islands. Harris said the U.S. wants to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific — a region that broadly refers to the area that lies between the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

U.S.-China competition

Southeast Asia, which lies in the heart of Indo-Pacific, was in the last few years caught in the middle as the rivalry between the U.S. and China intensifies. The U.S. has for decades been an important presence in Southeast Asia through its security and economic engagements, but China's aggressive push through programs such as its Belt and Road Initiative has increased Beijing's influence in the region.

I must be clear: Our engagement in Southeast Asia and Indo-Pacific is not against any one country, nor is it designed to make anyone choose between countries. Kamala Harris U.S. Vice President

Harris assured countries in the region that the U.S. will not make them choose between Washington and Beijing. "I must be clear: Our engagement in Southeast Asia and Indo-Pacific is not against any one country, nor is it designed to make anyone choose between countries," she said. The vice president also stressed that the U.S. remains committed to the region, even as President Joe Biden faced criticism over how he handled the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. She reiterated her comment on Monday that the U.S. is "laser focused" on evacuation efforts.