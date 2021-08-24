New York just surpassed San Francisco as the most expensive rental market in the U.S.

The setting sun reflects off One World Trade Center and the skyline of lower Manhattan in New York City as the moon rises on March 7, 2020 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.

New York City now holds the top slot as the most expensive apartment rental market in the nation.

The coronavirus pandemic caused a massive disruption the New York's real estate market early on, but demand has since turned around. Rents are not only rebounding but returning to pre-pandemic levels.

New York is now slightly more expensive than San Francisco, according to a new report from Zumper, an apartment listing website, which has been tracking rental markets since 2014.

Just two years ago, the median one-bedroom rent in San Francisco was more than $800 above New York's. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City is now $2810 compared with $2800 in San Francisco.

Rounding out the top five most expensive rental cities are Boston ($2300) San Jose, California ($2200), and Washington, D.C. ($2160).

San Francisco and New York were hit hardest by the pandemic, as offices shut down and residents fled to either smaller cities or the suburbs. In New York especially, there was a major outflow to the sun belt.

Just 8 months ago, at this start of this year, the median one-bedroom rent in San Francisco had fallen nearly 24% compared with March 2020, and in New York City it was down nearly 18%. San Francisco, however, was still more expensive than New York by $330.

Since January, New York rents have jumped nearly 20%, but San Francisco rent is only up by about 5%.

"Tech workers make up a disproportionate share of residents in the city, and tech companies are more likely to have adopted broad or permanent work-from-home policies. This allows those workers to live anywhere they want, and many of them have decided they don't want to live in San Francisco," according to Jeff Andrews who authored the Zumper report.