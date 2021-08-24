Should you use your 401(k) to pay off credit card debt? What the experts say

Those who've been stuck with a credit card balance may wonder if they should use the savings in their 401(k) plan to clear their debt up.

Credit cards, after all, come with high interest rates — the average charge is over 16% a year. Being dinged at that rate, it would take someone with the average household balance of $6,300 more than 17 years to be free of the debt if they were only making the minimum payments.

At the same time, many Americans have most, if not all, of their savings in their 401(k) plans since so many companies automatically enroll their workers in the accounts.

As a result, it may be tempting to use these savings earmarked for decades down the line to get out of debt now.

There are three ways people could do this: By taking a withdrawal from their 401(k), borrowing from the account or stopping their contributions for a period and redirecting that extra money to their plastic.

In all cases, experts have warnings.

"As much as I dislike credit card debt, it's hard for me to make a case that you should take an early withdrawal from your 401(k)," said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

That's because doing so, Rossman said, will cost you.

Withdrawals from 401(k) accounts before age 59½ are subject to a 10% penalty and taxes. That means if you needed $15,000, you'd have to take out close to $24,000, after accounting for those charges, according to Fidelity.

Of course, that cash you pull from the account will also miss out on market gains. Consider that the S&P 500 is up nearly 20% for the year.