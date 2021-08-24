CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, FedEx, Zoom, First Solar & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Zoom founder Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City.
Kena Betancur | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWells Fargo's top analyst Harvey says S&P 500 will rise more than 7% before year end but fall in 2022
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman rates food company Dole as a buy, says stock can rise more than 60%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProNeedham says Coinbase is a buy and expects stock to bounce back to its IPO-day highs
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More