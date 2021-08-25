This 12-year-old coder is set to earn over $400,000 after about 2 months selling NFTs

Benyamin Ahmed isn't your average 12-year-old. When he's not at school, he enjoys swimming, taekwondo — and learning how to code. At just 5 years old, Ahmed began programming after watching his father, Imran, work as a web developer. He started with HTML and CSS, and continued to advance his coding skills, later learning JavaScript and other programs. But lately, non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, and the smart contracts, or collections of code, that power them, have caught Ahmed's attention. "I first learned about NFTs earlier this year," Ahmed, who is based in London, tells CNBC Make It. "I got fascinated with NFTs because you can easily transfer the ownership of an NFT by the blockchain."

Benyamin Ahmed (L), age 12, with his brother, Yusuf Ahmed (R), age 13. Courtesy of Imran Ahmed

NFTs are unique digital assets, including jpegs and video clips, that are represented by code recorded on a blockchain, which is a decentralized digital ledger. Each NFT can be bought and sold, just like physical assets, but the blockchain allows for the ownership and validity of each to be tracked. Ahmed was excited by the technology and decided to create an NFT collection of his own. His first NFT collection, which he launched earlier this summer, consists of 40 colorful, pixelized avatars called Minecraft Yee Haa, that "I created after spending too many hours playing [video game] Minecraft," Ahmed says. He created the artwork and coded each himself, he says. The collection didn't immediately sell, but that was OK. Ahmed saw the project as more of a learning experience than a "money grab" and wanted to continue to create. In June, he began to code Weird Whales, his second NFT collection, which features 3,350 pixelated whales, each with distinct traits. The project fused together a sort of meme, using the image of a whale, with traits similar to that of the iconic pixelated CryptoPunks, one of the first NFT collections to exist.

One of Benyamin Ahmed's Weird Whales, number 1523. Courtesy of Imran and Benyamin Ahmed