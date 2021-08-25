5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. S&P 500 looks to add to record; J&J touts booster; meme stocks pop

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York, April 16, 2021. Carlo Allegri | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday, one day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high. The Nasdaq closed above 15,000 for the first time ever. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw modest gains but remained about 0.7% away its latest record close on Aug. 16. Investors continued to buy last week's dip, driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher for their fourth straight sessions Tuesday. The Dow logged a three-session winning streak.

A vial of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine Pacific Press | LightRocket | Getty Images

Dow stock Johnson & Johnson was modestly higher in Wednesday's premarket after the U.S. drugmaker said a booster shot of its Covid vaccine generated virus-fighting antibodies "nine-fold higher" than those seen four weeks after the single dose. J&J's vaccine, cleared for emergency use in the U.S., only requires one dose. Recipients are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the shot.

An AMC theatre is pictured in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, June 2, 2021. Carlo Allegri | Reuters

2. House Democrats clear path toward passing budget bill, infrastructure

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives for a House Democratic caucus meeting amidst ongoing negotiations over budget and infrastructure legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

House Democrats forged ahead with President Joe Biden's economic plans Tuesday after they broke a stalemate that had threatened to unravel the party's sprawling agenda. In a 220-212 party-line vote, the House passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution and advanced a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The vote allows Democrats to write and approve a massive spending package without Republicans and puts the Senate-passed infrastructure plan on a path to final passage in the House. The measure includes a nonbinding commitment to vote on the infrastructure bill by Sept. 27.

3. Biden set to host American CEOs for cybersecurity summit

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Yuri Gripas | Abaca | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Biden is set to meet Wednesday with top executives from several of the largest companies in tech, financial services, insurance, energy and education to talk about how to combat cybersecurity threats. The event — featuring CEOs from Amazon, Apple and JPMorgan Chase, among others — comes after the U.S. experienced several large cyberattacks that have added urgency to the public and private sectors in containing such threats. On a call with reporters, a senior administration official said the goal was to address "root causes" of the attacks, like gaps in critical infrastructure and sine 500,000 unfilled U.S. cybersecurity jobs.

4. Intelligence review on coronavirus origin expected to be inconclusive

Residents of Wuhan city in China's Hubei province queue to take nucleic acid tests for Covid-19 on August 3, 2021. STR | AFP | Getty Images

The unclassified version of a U.S. intelligence investigation into the origin in China of the novel coronavirus, which has swept the globe since late 2019 and killed nearly 4.5 million people worldwide, is expected in the next few days. The review, ordered by Biden in May, is not expected to yield firm answers on whether it started as a lab accident or occurred naturally in animal-to-human contact. A Chinese official said Wednesday, "If they want to baselessly accuse China, they better be prepared to accept the counterattack from China." China was seen as hindering earlier international efforts to gather key information on the ground.

5. Goldman Sachs to require everyone entering its offices to be fully vaccinated

People enter the Goldman Sachs headquarters building in New York, U.S., on Monday, June 14, 2021. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images