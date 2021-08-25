World Bank halts aid to Afghanistan, ‘deeply concerned’ on prospects for women

A still image taken from video shows crowds of people near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 23, 2021.

LONDON — The World Bank has become the latest international organization to pause aid disbursements to Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover.

The Islamic militant group has controlled the Afghan capital of Kabul for more than a week now. It marked the collapse of the country's government as U.S. and allied troops withdraw from the war-torn country after 20 years.

"We are deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and the impact on the country's development prospects, especially for women," a spokesperson for the World Bank told CNBC via email.

"We have paused disbursements in our operations in Afghanistan and we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation in line with our internal policies and procedures. As we do so, we will continue to consult closely with the international community and development partners," the same spokesperson said.

The World Bank had committed more than $5.3 billion for development projects in Afghanistan.

The International Monetary Fund decided last week to also block the Taliban from accessing financial resources. The Washington-based institution wants some clarity regarding the future government in Kabul before making its funding available again.