Alphabet's drones delivered 10,000 cups of coffee and 1,200 hot chickens in the last year

Walgreens will be the first retailer in the U.S. to test an on-demand drone delivery service with Wing in Christiansburg, Virginia next month.

Alphabet's drone company Wing delivered 10,000 cups of coffee, 1,700 snack packs and 1,200 roast chickens to customers in Logan, Australia over the last year, the company said Wednesday in a blog post outlining its progress.

Wing was initially launched in 2019 in Australia, following a series of drone tests that began in 2014. The service, which was initially part of Alphabet's experimental research division, allows users to order items like food through a mobile app, and is fast approaching 100,000 deliveries since its launch.

Wing hopes to one day deliver products to people all over the world without having to rely on drivers or delivery trucks like other companies. It's the reason why UPS, Uber and Amazon are also working on drone delivery.

In 2019, Wing became the first drone delivery firm to win approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority, which permitted the company to start dropping packages. Amazon, which launched an initiative called Prime Air back in 2016, received FAA approval last year to deliver packages beyond the visual line of sight of a drone operator.

Wing currently operates in the U.S., Finland, and Australia. In 2019, the company was looking to fill at least two dozen roles in the U.S. That same year, the company began testing a service with Walgreens to deliver food, beverages and over-the-counter medications.

The company said it will announce new cities and partners in the coming months.