Bank of America picks out 'gold nuggets' in the volatile Chinese stock market

Tourists purchase bags at a duty-free shop on June 28, 2020 in Haikou, Hainan Province of China.
Luo Yunfei | China News Service | Getty Images
Bank of America analysts have picked out some Chinese stocks they expect have good business models, and aren't dependent on economic trends — which can help them stand out in a volatile market.
The Asia-Pacific stock market crashes once every three years, versus once every ten in the U.S., equity strategist Ajay Singh Kapur and a team at Bank of America Securities said in an Aug. 16 note.
That makes it extra hard to find stocks worth holding for the long term.