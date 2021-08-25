Bank of America picks out 'gold nuggets' in the volatile Chinese stock market

Tourists purchase bags at a duty-free shop on June 28, 2020 in Haikou, Hainan Province of China.

Bank of America analysts have picked out some Chinese stocks they expect have good business models, and aren't dependent on economic trends — which can help them stand out in a volatile market.

The Asia-Pacific stock market crashes once every three years, versus once every ten in the U.S., equity strategist Ajay Singh Kapur and a team at Bank of America Securities said in an Aug. 16 note.

That makes it extra hard to find stocks worth holding for the long term.