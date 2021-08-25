CNBC Pro

Cowen downgrades Boston Beer, says stock can drop more than 30% as hard seltzer boom fades

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Health conscious American millennials have found their drink of choice: alcoholic carbonated water that is lower in calories and carbs than beer and wine. A hard seltzer craze is sweeping the United States as Generation Y and Generation Z pursue healthier lifestyles, influenced by viral trends on Instagram and YouTube.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY | AFP | Getty Images

The hard seltzer boom appears to be slowing significantly, and that should take a major bite out of Boston Beer's stock, according to investment firm Cowen.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProPiper Sandler downgrades Campbell Soup, says commodity inflation will hit the bottom line
Jesse Pound29 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Goldman Sachs' best stock ideas in the energy sector
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, FedEx, Zoom, First Solar & more
Michael Bloom
Read More