Money disagreements can destroy families. Here’s how to prevent that from happening

Arguments over money can ruin relationships.

To be sure, families will not always agree on all financial matters. It is how you handle the situation that counts.

"Money is emotional," said licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. George James, chief innovation officer and senior staff therapist at the non-profit Council for Relationships.

"Try to communicate about money," he added. "Don't make it this thing that no one talks about."

For Derek and Jocelyn Porter, who own a Philadelphia-based children's entertainment business called D&J Costumes, it was a disagreement over whether to buy a new $60,000 car that brought them to a stalemate.

More from Invest in You:

Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget plan includes major help for families with kids

HBCUs clear student balances, cancel debt with federal funds

Half of young investors invested stimulus money. Here's where they put it

Jocelyn Porter, who appeared on CNBC's "Money Court" along with her husband, wants to get a new Mercedes to replace her old car, which is having transmission problems.

"I have had my E350 Mercedes for the last five years," Jocelyn Porter said. "It adds a touch of class and quality to my business."

Derek thinks a less expensive car is the answer, since their company took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I come from humble beginnings," Derek Porter said. "I was in a homeless shelter.

"We struggled; we didn't have much," he added. "I watch every penny."