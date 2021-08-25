Jan. 6 committee demands a huge trove of Trump White House records

Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol demanded records on Wednesday related to at least 30 members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle.

The demand is part of a sweeping formal records request that encompasses archived communications from the Trump White House as well as seven other Executive Branch agencies.

In a statement accompanying the letters Wednesday, the Select Committee said it wanted information related to:

the gathering and dissemination of intelligence before the attack

security preparations around the Capitol

the role agencies played in defense of the Capitol

planning and organization of events in Washington on Jan. 5 and 6

how the events of Jan. 6 "fit in the continuum of efforts to subvert the rule of law, overturn the results of the November 3, 2020 election, or otherwise impede the peaceful transfer of power"

The letters, signed by Select Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., gave recipients until Sept. 9 to fulfill the committee's demands. The committee has been granted subpoena powers, so agencies that fail to meet the deadline would likely receive subpoenas for the information.

The longest of the eight letters is addressed to the National Archives and Records Administration, the agency that maintains White House communication records.

Four other letters are addressed to leaders of the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice and the Interior. Another three letters are to the directors of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Counterterrorism Center and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The records being sought by Thompson's bipartisan committee deal with the weeks leading up to the deadly assault as well as what happened on that day, when thousands of violent Trump supporters overran Capitol police in a failed attempt to stop the Senate from certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.