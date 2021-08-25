Medicare would be expanded under $3.5 trillion budget resolution approved by House

Older Americans would see their health coverage expanded as part of the $3.5 trillion budget plan approved by the House on Tuesday.

Medicare, which is relied on by most Americans once they reach the eligibility age of 65, would provide coverage for dental, vision and hearing under the budget resolution. In addition, the age when people can sign up would be lowered, most likely to age 60 as President Joe Biden has said he supports.

The proposals are part of Democrats' goal to strengthen the social safety net and invest in efforts to combat climate change. The House approval of the budget resolution — resting on a 220-to-212 party-line vote — clears the way for lawmakers to draft legislation reflecting what's in the spending plan and, potentially, pass the massive package without Republican support through a process called budget reconciliation.

More from Personal Finance:

Comparing lump-sum investing to dollar-cost averaging

How to handle Medicare when you're living overseas

Crypto takes off as a way to pay for vacation getaways

Although there's no certainty that everything in the budget plan will make it through the full congressional process, Medicare advocates are hopeful that coverage of the extra benefits will come to fruition.

"This would be a very big deal for the Medicare program and Medicare beneficiaries," said David Lipschutz, associate director and senior policy attorney for the Center for Medicare Advocacy.

"If Congress adds [those] benefits, it would fill some major gaps in coverage that the program has had since its inception," Lipschutz said.

About 62.8 million individuals are enrolled in Medicare, the majority of whom are age 65 or older and rely on it as their primary health insurance. The program was created through congressional legislation in 1965 under President Lyndon Johnson and largely reflected standards at the time, which didn't involve widespread coverage for dental, vision and hearing, Lipschutz said.

"But as the health-care system has evolved, Medicare has often been slow to catch up," he said.