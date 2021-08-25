Rocket Lab begins trading on the Nasdaq, with SPAC merger growing its cash pile

The 16th Electron launch in November 2020, when the company recovered the rocket after splashdown for the first time.

Rocket Lab began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, becoming the latest space company to close a SPAC merger and go public — and adding substantially to its cash pile in the process.

"We're super excited to bring a high-quality space asset to the market," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC.

The company merged with special purpose acquisition company Vector Acquisition, which valued Rocket Lab at $4.8 billion in equity. The deal, and the $777 million in gross proceeds from it, will help the company grow its core small rocket business, further expand its spacecraft unit, and build a larger rocket called Neutron to take on Elon Musk's SpaceX.

"It's a tremendous amount of capital ... really puts us in a position not only to be aggressive in our organic growth but aggressive on our inorganic growth as well," Beck said.

A SPAC raises money from investors through an initial public offering and then uses the cash to acquire a private company and take it public.

Shares of Rocket Lab declined over 11% in trading on Wednesday from its previous close of $11.57. Asked about the stock's debut slide, Beck said he hasn't "really even been watching it" and emphasized that, "at the end of the day, we're in this for the long term."

Rocket Lab is among a trend of space companies going public through SPAC deals, with Virgin Galactic the first of the recent generation, in 2019. Rocket builder Astra, satellite broadband focused AST & Science, satellite data service Spire Global, and space delivery specialist Momentus have each begun trading. BlackSky, Redwire, Satellogic, and Planet are expected to follow in the coming months.

"I don't think it will take long for investors to differentiate between the company that's consistently delivering and the ones that have aspirations to deliver sometime in the future," Beck said.