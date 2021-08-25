Treasury yields edge higher as investors gear up for Fed summit

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday morning, as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added less than a basis point, rising to 1.29% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose less than a basis point at 1.91%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasurys

The Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium, gathering central bankers from around the world, will kick off on Thursday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to make a speech at 10 a.m. ET Friday, with investors listening for any details as to when the central bank will pare back its $120 billion a month bond-buying program.